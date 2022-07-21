YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time this week, an Ohio State Highway helicopter helped police catch someone who fled from a traffic stop.

Pierre Shelton, 28, of Fairgreen Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possession of drugs. He was taken into custody about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Belmont and Fairgreen avenues.

Reports said a car driven by Shelton made a high-speed turn in front of a cruiser with officers who are working a special anti-violence patrol on Albert Street.

The officers followed the car and tried to pull it over and it slowed down on Lansdowne Boulevard but never stopped. Officers lost sight of the car, but the helicopter picked it up heading to the North Side, reports said.

A female passenger bailed out of the car at Oxford and Griffith streets, reports said, and she was caught by police.

Shelton drove the car into a drive in the 500 block of Broadway Avenue and ran away, reports said. The helicopter spotted him running until police could take him into custody.

By the car, police found bags that had methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine, reports said.

The passenger, Stacy Carritz, 27, of Salem, was given a citation for obstructing official business and released.

The helicopter is augmenting the special patrols, which are conducted by city police, state troopers, deputies with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

On Monday, a helicopter spotted a man police were looking for who fled a traffic stop on the East Side and was hiding in an apartment complex.