Closings and delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Helicopter expected to fly over Columbiana area, police say

Local News

The inspections are expected to take about eight weeks, depending on weather conditions

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hughes MD500 helicopter to check Ohio Edison transmission lines in Columbiana

Courtesy of Columbiana police department

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – According to the Columbiana Police Department, the community can expect to see a helicopter flying over the area starting this week.

If weather permits, the black Hughes MD500 helicopter will be flying over the Columbiana area on Wednesday and Thursday to inspect Ohio Edison transmission lines.

The inspector will be looking closely at each structure, associated hardware and conductors. Police said the helicopter will be seen moving slowly and hovering above the transmission lines at times.

Police Chief Tim Gladis said he does not want the public to be worried.

The inspections are expected to take about eight weeks, depending on weather conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com