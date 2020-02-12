Helicopter expected to fly over Columbiana area, police say

The inspections are expected to take about eight weeks, depending on weather conditions

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – According to the Columbiana Police Department, the community can expect to see a helicopter flying over the area starting this week.

If weather permits, the black Hughes MD500 helicopter will be flying over the Columbiana area on Wednesday and Thursday to inspect Ohio Edison transmission lines.

The inspector will be looking closely at each structure, associated hardware and conductors. Police said the helicopter will be seen moving slowly and hovering above the transmission lines at times.

Police Chief Tim Gladis said he does not want the public to be worried.

The inspections are expected to take about eight weeks, depending on weather conditions.