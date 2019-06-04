Helicopter dropping oral rabies vaccination in Austintown

(WKBN) – A helicopter was flying over Austintown Tuesday to drop rabies vaccinations throughout the area.

We received several phone calls from citizens about the helicopter.

The Ohio Department of Health says vaccination programs began in 1996. This is to create immunity for animals and reduce the spread of rabies in raccoons.

They say in a statement that helicopters drop the oral vaccines.

The vaccine-laden baits are dropped by fixed wing aircraft or a low-flying helicopter in rural areas or distributed by hand and from vehicles in urban neighborhoods.

They said drops started on May 20. About 330,300 baits will be dropped in Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Mahoning, Stark and Tuskarawas.

