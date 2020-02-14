Heightened security at Sharpsville schools following threat

There will be an increased police presence and security measures at Sharpsville schools Friday following a threat

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – There will be an increased police presence and security measures at Sharpsville schools Friday following a threat.

According to Superintendent John Vannoy, there was a threat posted on social media Thursday threatening the school.

The threat was reported to Sharpsvillve Borough police, the Mercer County District’s Attorney’s Office and the school’s resource officer and staff, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

We understand situations such as this are concerning to parents, students, and the community. We want you to be aware that the administration of the Sharpsville Area School District has exercised extreme diligence and will take all proper actions required by law and in the best interests of our students and faculity.” Superintendent John Vannoy

Sharpsville Borough police will be present on campus Friday. Students may only enter the building through the main doors. Metal detectors will be utilized and bags will be searched.

The threat remains under investigation.