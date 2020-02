Crews were called out just before 12 p.m. to a house at 235 E. Judson Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters say unattended hot oil caused a fire at a Youngstown home.

Crews were called out just before 12 p.m. Tuesday to a house at 235 E. Judson Ave. They were greeted with heavy smoke when they arrived.

It appears there are no injuries. Two people and a dog managed to get out.

A fire department spokesman said the blaze was caused after someone boiled oil to make corn dogs but left it unattended.