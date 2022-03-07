YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Heavy rain and flooding made many roads impassable and left homeowners wringing their hands about what to do with soggy basements and yards.

In Trumbull County, several roads were flooded. On Dover Street in Warren Township, the driver of an SUV drove through the standing water, which emergency officials warn drivers not to do.

Warren, Hubbard, Girard and many other areas saw many roads impassable. Even ducks took a break in standing water along the I80 exit ramp to Route 62 in Hubbard.

Two drivers learned their lesson about high waters the hard way. Their vehicles got stuck on Pine Avenue in the City of Warren. Adam Hilty had to get in the waist-high water to hook the vehicles to the tow truck.

“I can’t feel my legs right now, but someone had to take one for the team, so I guess it was us,” Hilty said.

It only took one trip to get both vehicles out, but Hilty says he was surprised by how deep the water was.

“I couldn’t believe it. We tried to go in from that side, but it was too deep. So, we swung around this side and it wasn’t so deep,” he said.

The water pressure was so strong it pushed a manhole cover off Niles Road. A heavy stream of water came flowing out. Crews say they couldn’t put it back where it belonged until the water pressure went down.

A portion of Trumbull Avenue was closed this morning because water covered the street. Anthony Sabella has lived on the road for more than two decades. He says he’s never seen it like this.

“Just full of water. Just can go down one way of the street,” he said.

In Columbiana County, crews have been working to drain North Middle Street. There is ponding on the street and in yards.

Ken Deem said his daughter called him at 7:30 Monday and said her basement had flooded. He’s running two sump pumps in the space to try and clear out the water. He said flooding hasn’t been an issue on the street in years past, but his daughter’s basement also flooded a month ago.

“The whole road was underwater up to my daughter’s first step was covered with water and halfway up this step, which went down into the basement. The sump pump she has now couldn’t keep up so it was flooding,” Deem said.

City Manager Lance Willard said flooding on the street is new and they are assessing the problem.

In Mahoning County, Brenda Seckler woke up to a flooded basement. She lives on Newbern Circle. She’s not alone, her neighbors’ basements flooded, too.

Seckler said she has spent a lot of money on flood damage in the past nine months.

“I work hard for my money. I am not a millionaire. I can’t put up with it. I’ve spent almost $1,000 on furnace repairs and a hot water tank. It’s probably gone again. I don’t have the money for a new furnace and hot water tank,” she said.

Seckler said she is fed up with the flooding. She even called 7th Ward Councilwoman Basia Adamczak to take a look at the damage.

“I want her to see what’s going on, what I am dealing with. Maybe she can do something,” Seckler said.

Adamczak said she is determined to find answers.

“It is definitely an issue that we have to try and fix. We have to figure out where the problem is whether that has to do with the stormwater with the sanitation where the lines tie in,” Adamczak said.

Adamczak talked with Youngstown Waste Water. They told her that the city will install cameras in the lines to see if there are any blockages. She says this problem is new, and they want to stop it from happening again.

“It just started occurring this past July. This has not been an ongoing thing where a lot of houses typically may experience that, but this is a new issue so we definitely need to look into it,” Adamczak said.

As for Brenda, she has no hot water or heat, making the conditions very tough.

“Nobody should have to live like that,” she said.

