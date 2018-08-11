Heavy rain in Struthers causes creek overflow, flooding at high school Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - Struthers was one of the communities hit hard by heavy rain and flash floods Friday evening. A lot of basements have water in them and in some places, it's mixing with raw sewage. It'll take a while to clean up the mess.

At 5:30, the heavy rain had overflowed a small stream running across Maplewood Avenue between Fifth and Garfield streets.

Lloyd Fussnecker has lived right next to the stream for about five years and he's never seen anything like this. On Friday, that little creek roared like a river.

Photos: Valley Flooding

People walked through the high water and a fire department pickup truck shut down the road.

"I'm about knee-deep in my basement right now," Fussnecker said. "I talked with a couple other people, they said they were flooded, too."

As the rain fell, the Struthers Fire Department rescued people.

"The initial call that we started rolling on was a wheelchair van that was disabled in the water. We had to get him out, get him to safety," Kevin Malarick said.

Many other areas of Struthers were flooded, too. Behind the Fifth Street Plaza, water was almost up to a loading dock, the bottom of the fence was under water and the adjoining backyards were flooded.

An inch or so of water also covered the cafeteria floor at Struthers High School after a drain outside a door couldn't handle the runoff. The clean-up has already started.

By the time the water receded, two cars caught in the flood along Fifth Street were waiting to be towed.

"The damage with the intersection, it was pretty substantial this time," Malarick said.

By 7 p.m., the water had receded from most of Struthers' roads. That's when the last roadblock came down and all of the city's roads reopened.