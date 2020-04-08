Heavy rain, hail, lightning roll through Valley overnight

Heavy rain, hail and lightning were reported across the Valley late Tuesday and into early Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Heavy rain, hail and lightning were reported across the Valley late Tuesday and into early Wednesday.

Downpours and wind caused some trees to uproot and branches to break. Power outages were widespread.

Pea-sized hail and larger was reported across the area. A tornado warning was also issued for several counties in Northeast Ohio.

Hail in Niles (Credit: Christopher Pofera)

At one point, trees blocked a portion of Route 11 in Trumbull County. The southbound lanes near te Warren exit were shut down for several hours as crews worked to remove it.

Video from Weathersfield shows strong lightning and heavy rain moving through the area.