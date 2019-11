Officers at the scene were wearing Hazmat suits

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A heavy police presence was surrounding a home in Salem Monday morning.

Salem police arrived at the 100 block of West Pershing Street just before 10 a.m. Officers at the scene were wearing Hazmat suits.

Investigators have not confirmed why they are there, but officers were seen carrying multiple plastic tubs and plastic bottles from the home.Â

Check back for updates on this developing story.