Investigators arrest man during child porn investigation in Youngstown

Nicholas Yukon is charged with tampering with evidence and obstruction

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man at a Youngstown home Wednesday morning after an investigation of child pornography downloads.

Nicholas Yukon is in custody on tampering with evidence and obstruction charges, with additional charges pending.

Investigators said when they initially arrived at the house on S. Hazelwood Avenue, Yukon wasn’t cooperative and wouldn’t come out. They were able to arrest him after obtaining a second warrant to arrest Yukon.

The FBI and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were on the scene.

They had a warrant to search the home and are investigating.