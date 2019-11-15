A portion of North River Road NW in Warren Township has reopened, and a suspect is in custody following heavy police activity in the area of Glunt Industries

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of North River Road NW in Warren Township has reopened, and a suspect is in custody following a manhunt.

Police say they were looking for a suspect from Pennsylvania at about 9:30 a.m. Friday when he ran from the Warren Heights Apartments on Douglas Street NW.

The suspect then crawled onto the roof of Glunt Industries on North River Rd. NW, which is about one mile away, where he was captured, according to police.

North River Rd. NW was shut down for about an hour and neighbors were told to stay inside their homes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they were called to the area to assist U.S. Marshals.

This is a developing story. We have a reporter working to get more information. Check back here and tune in to WKBN 27 First News at Noon for updates.