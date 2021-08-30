Heavy police presence ends peacefully in Beaver Twp.

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple police units were called to a situation in Beaver Township Saturday that ultimately ended peacefully but with an arrest.

Officers were called about 1:50 a.m. to a house in the 2900 block of W. Western Reserve Road after a woman called police and said that a man, who was possibly armed, was in her house.

When police arrived, they were able to rescue the woman and child through a window in a bedroom of the home. The woman had locked herself and the child in the room to get away from the intruder, according to a police report.

Officers were told that a man came into the house and threatened to harm himself and that he had several firearms available to him.

Officers called for a crisis response unit but a short time later they found the suspect, later identified as Phillip DeRobbio, walking in a nearby field.

DeRobbio was arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of burglary, violation of a protection order, endangering children and inducing panic.

The Ohio State Patrol briefly shut down a portion of Western Reserve Road in response to the incident.