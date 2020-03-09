Heavy police presence at Youngstown home for “ongoing criminal investigation”

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a large police presence at a home in Youngstown Monday afternoon, leaving a portion of a street blocked off in both directions.

Detectives, Community Police Unit members and U.S. Marshals were at a home on the 700 block of West LaClede Avenue.

Police said they were serving a search warrant as part of an “ongoing criminal investigation” but declined to comment further. Detectives also searched a second home.

Police Chief Robin Lees was also on scene for about 10 minutes.