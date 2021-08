WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in police custody after a SWAT situation in Warren Monday night.

A large crowd gathered before 9 p.m. after seeing a police presence and the SWAT team at a house near the corner of Dickey Avenue and Ward Street.

Police said officers went to serve a warrant when a man inside threatened to shoot them.

The man eventually turned himself in, according to police.

No one was hurt.