YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a heavy police presence in Youngstown early Saturday morning after a car chase.

The chase began just after 2 a.m. on the South Side near Lucius Avenue and Rush Boulevard. It ended on Mahoning Avenue near Glenwood Avenue when officers caught up with the car.

The Youngstown Police Department responded to the incident.

They told our crews they recovered two weapons and made an arrest.

