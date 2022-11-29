WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It appears demolition could soon be starting at the former St. Joseph’s Riverside Hospital.

A lot of heavy machinery could be seen at the site of the vacant building on Tod Avenue.

City leaders announced earlier this month that they expected to finish removing asbestos from the 300,000-square-foot property by the first week of December. Officials anticipated demolition would start shortly after.

The project is funded partially through a $3.4 million grant from the Brownfield Remediation Program and should be done by early spring.