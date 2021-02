Firefighters say the home is a total loss

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A heater may be to blame for a devastating house fire in Warren Tuesday morning.

Crews were called out to the 3200 block of Crescent Drive NE at around 6 a.m.

Firefighters say it appears to have started in the garage and traveled into the attic. They say the homeowner told them she had a heater in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters say the home is a total loss.