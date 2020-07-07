Heat partially to blame for truck pulling down wires in Warren, firefighters say

Live Now
A truck delivering groceries pulled down wires in Warren Tuesday morning.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A truck delivering groceries pulled down wires in Warren Tuesday morning.

It happened as the semi was pulling into an area by Sparkle Market on Parkman Road.

Firefighters say the truck clipped cable and telephone wires that were sagging.

Emergency responders say the recent hot temperatures are partly to blame since it causes the wires to droop.

“In the extreme heat like this, all day beating down on them, it’ll actually cause them to sag. This is the second time today we’ve been out on wires down,” said Warren Fire Lt. Shawn Peura.

Crews with Century Link and Spectrum were called to the scene to repair the fiber optic cables. 

