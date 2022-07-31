NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – A familiar restaurant is returning to New Wilmington.

Whether you grew up here in the valley, you’re a Westminster College alumni or even both, you may have heard of Tavern on the Square. It is a restaurant that has been loved by many generations.

The restaurant closed in 2020, citing COVID-19 as the reason.

One family is bringing back some life to the small community.

They want to save what many call “the heart of the town.”

“We want to open it back up, turn the lights back on, wake this town up,” said Matt Noble, co-owner.

Matt and Maggie Noble and their kids moved to New Wilmington right before the pandemic started.

They never thought when they came to town they would run a restaurant.

“But now that we are, it just feels like a calling. Almost feels like a responsibility,” said Maggie Noble, co-owner.

The Noble’s respect nostalgia the restaurant has to thousands of people.

“We are going to celebrate the bread basket that is around us right here on our menu and we’re going to celebrate the history of this place,” Maggie Noble continued

The Tavern will open its doors with a farm-to-table menu, highlighting local farmers and ranchers.



However, before they can welcome people back, there is some work to be done.

“Modernize some of the ways the building is utilized, but keep the charm of the place,” said Matt Noble.

Renovations include a new ADA compliant entry, a first floor bathroom and adding a full bar.

The Nobles are planning to open in spring of next year. While they work on reopening the family is simultaneously learning more about the building’s history.

They want to hear your “Tavern Story.” You can follow their journey and submit your story on their website.