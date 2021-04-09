Heart-healthy program targeting minorities to be televised locally this year

It's part of a four-part series that will air for the next four weeks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special televised event to teach you more about heart safety is happening this weekend on our sister station Fox Youngstown.

It’s called the 300 Sisters in Red.

The program has been going on for 16 years. Its mission is to educate minority women about heart health.

This workshop is usually in-person and involves medical testing. This year, it will be televised because of COVID-19 concerns.

“What we want to do is make sure that minority women are getting the information they need so that they can be the advocate they need to be for themselves and their families,” said Dr. Ruth Quarels, director of Urgent Care Trumbull Mahoning Medical Group.

The televised program will air at noon on Fox Youngstown.

It’s part of a four-part series that will air for the next four weeks.

They will have cooking and exercise classes and discussions on mental health and COVID-19.