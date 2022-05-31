EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The conversation of what to do with East Liverpool’s court continued Tuesday in Columbus.

House Bill 613 abolishes the East Liverpool Municipal Court. It was presented by State Representative Tim Ginter.

East Liverpool’s Clerk of Courts Candace Page said her Deputy Clerk went to Columbus to oppose the bill Tuesday.

Those in favor spoke to lawmakers last week, including Mayor Greg Bricker and County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino.

As of now, it sits in the hands of the House of Representatives.