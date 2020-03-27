Hearing waived for woman accused of driving boyfriend to and from double homicide in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman accused of driving her boyfriend to and from a double homicide on the south side of Youngstown waived her preliminary hearing Friday in municipal court.

Judge Carla Baldwin bound over a charge of complicity to commit aggravated murder against Courtney Hall, 30, of Akron, over to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Hall, who was arrested last week, is accused of driving John Brunner III, 30, of Warren and Akron, to a home on West Judson Avenue where Cierra Morris, 25, and her father LeRoy Morris, 58, were shot and killed.

Police said Brunner killed the two because of a domestic dispute and Hall drove him away.

Brunner turned himself in to police the night of the murder and had been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arrest on $2 million bond.

His case was also bound over to a grand jury but had not been heard yet.