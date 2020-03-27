Hearing waived for woman accused of driving boyfriend to and from double homicide in Youngstown

Breaking News
Hall is charged with complicity to commit aggravated murder

Courtney Hall, charged with complicity to aggravated murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman accused of driving her boyfriend to and from a double homicide on the south side of Youngstown waived her preliminary hearing Friday in municipal court.

Judge Carla Baldwin bound over a charge of complicity to commit aggravated murder against Courtney Hall, 30, of Akron, over to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Hall, who was arrested last week, is accused of driving John Brunner III, 30, of Warren and Akron, to a home on West Judson Avenue where Cierra Morris, 25, and her father LeRoy Morris, 58, were shot and killed.

Police said Brunner killed the two because of a domestic dispute and Hall drove him away.

Brunner turned himself in to police the night of the murder and had been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arrest on $2 million bond.

His case was also bound over to a grand jury but had not been heard yet.

