CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- A Cortland man was arraigned Thursday on rape charges.

Timothy Battison, 45, was charged with two counts of rape, public indecency, disrupting public service, and gross sexual imposition.

Battison’s bond is set at $30,000. According to court records, he will have electronic monitoring if he posts bond. Battison is not able to have contact with the victim.

Battison’s preliminary hearing is set for August 22 at 9:30 a.m.