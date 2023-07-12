YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The sex trafficking case of two people from New York who were arrested during a search of a West Side home in June is making its way through a court in New York City.

Jonathan Ruiz and Charline Santiago’s next court date in Manhattan is set for August. 8.

The couple was arrested on several charges including sex trafficking.

Ruiz is charged with sex trafficking: provide narcotics; promoting prostitution; labor trafficking; conspiracy; sex trafficking: withhold passport; and sex trafficking: fear of injury or death,

Charline Santiago is charged with promoting prostitution, sex trafficking: fear of injury or death and conspiracy.

The charges stem from crimes in 2020.

Local law enforcement worked with detectives from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to search the house on Winston Avenue in June where they found Ruiz and Santiago.

Computer equipment, cell phones, cash and documents were taken from the home, investigators said.

Neighbors say they were shocked when they learned why the couple was arrested, saying they moved here about one year ago to be close to family and enrolled their children in school.

Ruiz is jailed at the Anna M. Kross Correctional Facility in Flushing, New York. Santiago is being held at the Rose M. Singer Center in East Elmhurst, New York.