WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Pretrial hearings for two of the three suspects charged with capital murder in connection to a deadly fire in Warren earlier this year have been reset.

Both Patricia Zarlingo and Brendan Daviduk will be back in court on June 14.

In court Wednesday afternoon, Judge Sean O’Brien said during that hearing the court will go over case plans and trial dates.

Zarlingo, Daviduk and codefendant Zackary Gurd are each facing charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

The charges stemmed from the investigation into the Jan. 19 fire on Nevada Ave NW that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.

Two of Broadstone’s sisters were home at the time but managed to escape the fire.