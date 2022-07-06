WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A hearing was postponed for an East Liverpool man accused of attacking police in the January 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas is facing several charges in connection to the riot.

Court records show that new evidence has been provided in the case and Thomas’s defense attorney will need time to review it, which includes additional videos. A plea agreement is also being offered, which would also need to be reviewed.

In addition, prosecutors continue to gather evidence discovered through other charged defendants’ devices, social media accounts, and other sources which have not yet been identified or examined.

Thomas was captured on Metropolitan Police Department body-worn camera footage advancing toward a line of law enforcement and pushing against their shields. Thomas allegedly punched and struck the officers with his fist and forearm at least twice.

The Valley native is charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, obstruction of justice, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees (with physical contact), knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; knowingly committing an act of physical violence in any restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol Grounds or buildings and engaging in an act of physical violence in the Capitol Grounds or buildings.

The hearing has been rescheduled for September 20, 2022, via video with Judge Dabney L. Friedrich.