COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A hearing on oil and gas exploration for Columbiana County was disrupted by protestors Wednesday in Columbus.

As state commissioners discussed the proposal, an environmental protection protestor walked up to the table and dumped a bag of money. Others could be seen holding signs.

A final vote was expected Wednesday at the meeting on allowing gas and oil-well drilling on Ohio park property. It would include 66 acres in West Township in Columbiana County.