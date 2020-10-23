Hearing on fate of Mahoning Avenue bar wraps up Friday

A decision will be made after both parties submit post trial briefs to a magistrate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-day hearing over a request to keep a West Side Youngstown bar boarded up permanently ended Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Magistrate Tim Welsh will issue a ruling after attorneys for the City of Youngstown and the All Sports Bar, 2928 Mahoning Ave., submit post hearing briefs and other documents for him to review.

The city declared the bar a nuisance and got a temporary restraining order against the bar Aug. 28, which allowed them to board it up, after they they fielded complaints from neighbors about traffic, parking and litter . Police also made several arrests for gun and drug charges in the area around the bar.

A complaint accompanying the temporary restraining order said the Vice Squad began investigating the bar in June following complaints from residents and business owners in the area.

The complaint also documents several incidents this summer when police were called for up to 100 cars parked around the bar on side streets and fights that spilled outside into the street.

The complaint also said police have been called to the bar 13 times this summer, often for large, unruly crowds, and on one occasion, police had to call Austintown police for help.

Police also said they found a large amount of marijuana inside the bar while boarding it up and that charges were expected to be filed. So far, however, no one has been charged for the marijuana.

