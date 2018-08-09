Hearing in Newton Falls murder trial focuses on guns inside car Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Claudia Hoerig was back in a Trumbull County courtroom Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

Much of the testimony in the hearing to suppress some evidence was focused on what was found inside the Subaru parked in Hoerig’s driveway at the time her husband, Karl Hoerig, was murdered in their Newton Falls home.

In a brief filed last week, attorneys representing Hoerig say the search of that vehicle was without a warrant and conducted in violation of Hoerig’s Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments. They want the evidence seized there, including firearms owned by Karl Hoerig, not presented at trial.

During testimony, retired Newton Falls police officer Ron Lane and Karl Hoerig’s brother, Paul Hoerig, testified the guns in the vehicle were in plain view on the day Karl was found shot to death in March 2007.

“I thought it was strange there would be guns sitting basically unsecured in the back of a bed of a vehicle. That’s just not something Karl would do,” Paul Hoerig testified.

The judge has yet to make a ruling on the evidence.

Hoerig is due back in court August 23.

Hoerig is charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of her husband.

Right after Hoerig’s murder, Claudia Hoerig traveled to her native Brazil where she escaped prosecution for almost 11 years.