Hearing for Youngstown murder, robbery suspect delayed again

Gregory Richardson is accused of committing the crimes less than a week after he was placed on probation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – By the time a witness gets to testify in some of Gregory Richardson’s cases in municipal court, it’s quite possible they would have missed an entire 40-hour work week.

Richardson, 36, of Youngstown, was to have preliminary hearings Friday on an aggravated robbery charge and also related cases of attempted burglary and murder for the Dec. 22 shooting death of a woman in a car on Halleck Street.

However, just after the first witness was called, defense attorney Rhys Cartwright-Jones asked for a conference with Judge Carla Baldwin and Assistant City Prosecutor Gene Fehr. When he came out a few minutes later, Cartwright-Jones asked to withdraw from the case, saying he once represented the witness in an unrelated criminal case in 2013.

Cartwright-Jones said although ethically he would still be allowed to represent Richardson, he did not feel comfortable going forward because of some of the things he knows about the witness that could appear to create a conflict should the case be bound over to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Baldwin agreed with a request to appoint a new attorney, although she said she wished she knew of the problem earlier.

“I wish it was a little earlier, but it is what it is,” she said.

Judge Baldwin said she hopes an attorney is appointed by Monday or early next week at the latest. She told Richardson his hearing will be scheduled as soon as possible once an attorney is assigned to him.

A murder charge was filed Jan. 7 in municipal court against Richardson for the death of Jolanda Murry, 27.

Murry died Dec. 26 at the hospital from injuries she got when she was shot at about 5:25 a.m. Dec. 22 in a car on Halleck Street.

Richardson was arrested shortly after Murry was shot. Police said he abandoned the car after she was shot and tried to break into a nearby home to elude police. He was arrested for that and charged with attempted burglary.

Richardson also had an aggravated robbery warrant for a robbery Dec. 19, just two days after he was sentenced to probation in common pleas court for leading police on a chase in April.

Court records show preliminary hearings in the attempted burglary and aggravated robbery cases were set for Dec. 30, Jan 5, Feb. 3 and Friday, but were all continued. The next hearing in the case will be March 5.

For the murder charge, Richardson was to have preliminary hearings Feb. 5 and Friday.

For each hearing, witnesses in the case, including victims and police officers, have to be subpoenaed and could be arrested if they refuse the subpoena. Court hearings are primarily held in the morning and city police officers who are not on duty get compensated for coming to court when they are off.

It is not quite clear when Cartwright Jones was appointed to the case. His name first appears in the court records Jan. 5. Richardson was arraigned Dec. 23 in municipal court on the attempted burglary charge and Dec. 24 on the aggravated robbery charge. He has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his initial arraignment.

A Jan. 11 entry by Judge Baldwin said a continuance then was warranted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Dec. 17, Richardson was sentenced to four years probation in common pleas court after he pleaded guilty to charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and vehicular assault, both third-degree felonies, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

The sentence was recommended by prosecutors and defense attorneys in the case before it was upheld by Judge Maureen Sweeney at the sentencing hearing.

Those charges stemmed from an April 21 chase that resulted in a crash at Market Street and St. Louis Avenue. Reports said Richardson was spotted in a stolen car at a Market Street gas station and when they tried to pull him over, he instead drove off until he hit an SUV, which became wedged underneath a tractor-trailer.