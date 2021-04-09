Hearing for child porn suspect delayed because he did not hire lawyer

Matthew Lucarell was told to hire an attorney as soon as possible

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A preliminary hearing in municipal court Friday for a man arrested on a child pornography charge last week at his West Side home was delayed for a week because he has yet to hire an attorney.

Matthew Lucarell, 41 of Kirk Road, remains in the Mahoning County jail on $25,000 bond. When he was arraigned last week, he told Magistrate Anthony Sertick he would hire his own attorney.

However, Lucarell has been on suicide watch at the Mahoning County jail and claims he has been denied access to a phone to hire an attorney.

Lucarell currently faces a single count of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Authorities have not released any details of the case, but if Lucarell posts his bond, a condition is he stay away from any electronic devices and the internet.

Magistrate Sertick asked Lucarell a series of questions to determine if he qualifies for a court appointed attorney; however, he told the magistrate he has several thousand dollars in the bank, so a court appointed attorney could not be appointed for him.

Lucarell did consult with an attorney before his hearing began, but it is not clear if that will be the attorney he decides to hire. Lucarell was told to hire as soon as possible so that attorney can prepare for his defense if a hearing is held.

Scheduled to testify at the hearing was a member of the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation; the city police officer who investigated the case; and a Cortland police officer who collected evidence and is a member of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, which investigated and served a search warrant at Lucarell’s home.

Because the hearing has been delayed, those three investigators will now have to come back to court.