Hear the sounds of Stambaugh Youth Concert Band kicking off their 20th year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Stambaugh Youth Concert Band kicked off its 20th year with its fall concert on Tuesday.

“Most of these kids play in a band at school, you know, they’re either in the marching band or a concert band, but we wanted to give them an opportunity to excel above that,” said Conductor Michael Crist.

Roughly 50 members from various high schools in the area filled the stage at Stambaugh Auditorium.

They performed works by Frank Erickson, Craig Fitzpatrick and Henry Fillmore.

Audience members were able to hear the sounds of woodwind, bass and percussion instruments.

“You’ll hear a variety of different sounds,” Crist said.

The Stambaugh Youth Concert Band provides music education and performance opportunities to the students. The band holds a concert every fall and spring.