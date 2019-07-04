Healthy Hearts and Paws Project to hold open house, microchip clinic in Brookfield

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 7, with microchipping being done from noon to 2

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local animal organization is holding an open house and microchip clinic in Brookfield this weekend.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project plans to microchip about 150 dogs at an open house event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Micro-chipping will be done from noon to 2 p.m. at a cost of $20 per dog.

The open house will be held at 384 Collar Price Rd., Brookfield, OH.

Board members will discuss their mission of promoting animal welfare through education as well as providing care and temporary placement for heartworm-positive and dogs with emergency medical needs. Tours of the property will also be given.

All foster, adaptable and sanctuary dogs under HHPP will also be on site.

In attendance will be representatives of Countryside Veterinary in Kinsman, DogSmartz Unleashed, Cobblestone Corners and Friends of Fido.