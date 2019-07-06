Healthy Hearts and Paws organization holding open house to help medical needs dogs

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project was created to help heart-worm-positive and medical needs dogs throughout Ohio.

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is an organization that was created to help heart-worm-positive and medical needs dogs throughout Ohio.

Sunday, there will be an open house in Brookfield, where guests can meet the volunteers and learn more about the organization.

“Become a foster, become an adopter. We’re gonna have other organizations that help support what the Healthy Hearts and Paws do,” said Jason Cooke, founder of the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

Cooke said dogs can contract heart-worms from mosquitoes, and it can be fatal if left untreated. He says it’s important to have yearly blood work done in order to make sure your dog doesn’t have it.

“I’ve seen a lot of dogs that need a lot of help, and I never realized just how many heart-worm-positive dogs are out there,” Cooke said.

Manning is one dog that tested positive for heart-worms. He’s currently recovering, but Cooke said before starting the organization, many dogs like him were being euthanized.

“I just want to encourage people about talking to your veterinarian about getting your dog heart-worm tested,” Cooke said.

The open house is from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday at 384 Collar Price Road, Brookfield, Ohio, 44403.

During the open house, guests can also bring their dogs and cats in to be microchipped between 12 – 2 p.m. The cost for this is $20, and it will help in the event your pet is lost.