YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A national bus tour rolled into Youngstown this morning to rally for better healthcare costs.

The event outside the Covelli Centre is called “Protect Our Care.”

Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown was there. He joined healthcare advocates and local residents calling for lower Ohioans` health costs, expanding coverage, and reducing racial disparities in care.

It’s part of a plan they say would be put in place by President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.