Health screenings come with prizes at African American Fest in Warren

Getting your blood pressure checked or your stroke risk assessment could win you a new laptop.

That’s what happening in Warren this weekend at the African American Festival.

The African American festival in downtown Warren has been going on for 35 years. For the last nine years, health screenings have been offered at the festival. This year there are some incentives to get people checked out.

When you show up to the health fair, you get a bingo card. If you get a coverall of that card – completing all 16 screenings offered- your child or grandchild’s name goes into a drawing and you could win them either a bike or a laptop.

If you don’t have a child, they still want you to get checked. Adults could be taking door prizes home of their own. But more importantly, the real prize is the results of all of your test on site. They offer things like stroke assessment, lead testing for kids and blood pressure and dental screenings

Organizers say using the festival as a venue makes it easier for people to pop by, check their health and toss their hat in the race for a prize.

“There are a number of screenings that men, women and children can take advantage of – that’s most important. In addition to the health, we would hope they would come by and dip into the culture, mingle with the people,” said Rev. John McCants, with Grace AME Church.

Warren health officials say the screenings are important in reaching groups of people who are at higher risk for health challenges.

“Minority populations are disproportionately affected by health outcomes. So, we want to help improve health outcomes in those vulnerable populations. It’s an opportunity for them to be made aware of the different agencies that are available in the community,” said Cheryl Strother, director of nursing at the Warren City Health District.

The African American Festival runs all weekend. The Health Fair runs from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday under the big tent on Courthouse Square.