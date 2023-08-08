TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) — ONE Health Ohio is hosting two community appreciation events in Trumbull County this week.

Tuesday’s event took place at the Lloyd McCoy Community Health Center in Warren. It included games and other activities for children, plus food, back-to-school giveaways, raffles and free health screenings.

It’s all a part of the organization’s National Health Center Week celebration, while also raising awareness of ONE Health Ohio’s mission to improve the health and well-being of people in the community.

“We are always the resource for the community where they have nowhere to turn,” said Melissa Foor, director of population health operations at ONE Health Ohio. “We are so thankful that we serve our patients every day and this is just our thanks to them.”

ONE Health Ohio will host another community appreciation event Thursday. It’ll take place at Falls Family Care on E. Broad Street in Newton Falls from 2-7 p.m.