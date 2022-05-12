YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Health districts in the Valley are partnering up to hear from you.

Health departments in Warren and Youngstown as well as Mahoning County Public Health and Trumbull County Public Health have already collected surveys from neighbors about health issues that impact them most. Now, health officials want you to vote.

The outcome will help health districts, hospitals and other community groups in their work over the next three years.

You can review what people said was most important and vote online.

Voting closes May 27.