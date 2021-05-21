Health officials spraying to control mosquito population in Mahoning County

(WKBN) – Health officials with Mahoning County Public Health will be spraying for adult mosquito control across the county in the upcoming months.
It’s part of the Ohio EPA Mosquito Control Grant that the health department received this year for mosquito control measures.
Health officials said spraying helps reduce the mosquito population and prevents the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like the West Nile Virus.
Spraying will be done between dusk and dawn at the following locations on May 24, June 21 and July 19:
- Austintown Township Park
- Boardman Park
- Canfield Fairgrounds
- Canfield Township Park
- Coy Park
- Mill Creek Park
- Poland Township Park
- Poland Village Park
Spraying will also be done at the following locations on June 21 and July 19:
- Chaparral Campgrounds, Lakeside Campground
- Lake Milton KO Campground
- Western Reserve Campgrounds
Spray schedules might change if there’s rainy or windy conditions.
To ensure spraying isn’t done where beehives are located, beekeepers can contact the Environmental Health Division at 330-270-2855, option 2.
The health department also wants to remind residents that steps can be taken to reduce mosquito breeding around the home.
Some of these steps include:
- Emptying or throwing away containers in your yard that can collect water such as tires, buckets, bottles, toys, etc.
- Changing water in pet bowls, bird baths and flowerpot saucers at least twice a week
- Cleaning clogged rain gutters
- Repairing leaky outdoor faucets
- Keeping water from accumulating on tarps and boat covers
Bio-friendly larvicides, also called “mosquito dunks,” can be purchased at local garden and hardware stores.
Mosquito dunks help control larval growth in wet areas around the home for several weeks without harming other animals.
You can protect yourself from mosquito bites by:
- Covering exposed skin by wearing long sleeves and long pants
- Avoiding outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active such as dusk and dawn
- Avoiding areas with heavy mosquito activity
- Using repellents on exposed skin – always read and follow the label instructions
- Inspecting window and door screens and repair any holes