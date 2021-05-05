Health officials holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Eastwood Mall

They will be administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Combined Health District is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Eastwood Mall this month.

The clinic will be in the former Lane Bryant space near Center County, next to Pandora and across from Auntie Anne’s Pretzels.

The clinics will be on the following dates:

Saturday, May 8 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Only Moderna vaccine available)

Tuesday, May 11 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine available)

Thursday, May 13 from 9 a.m. – noon (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine available)

Tuesday, May 18 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine available)

Thursday, May 20 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine available)

You can register a week in advance online, but walk-ins are also welcome.

To speed up the check-in process, the health department encourages everyone to visit its website to download, print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Record form. You can then bring the completed form along with your driver’s license or one form of identification.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only available to people 18 and older.

The Trumbull County Combined Health District won’t give vaccines to those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

A list of vaccine providers can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s website.