Health officials encourage Valley to celebrate New Year’s small

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local health officials are asking Valley residents to celebrate the New Year small.

Mahoning County Board of Health director Ryan Tekac is discouraging people from having a large group over for a party.

He said restaurants and their customers need to continue following all guidelines. Any complaints about guidelines being broken will be forwarded to the Ohio Department of Health.

“I keep saying, we’re in the fourth quarter here. We see the light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine currently on its way. We had our first vaccine clinic yesterday for EMS partners and we want to make sure we come into this 2021 year being healthy,” Tekac said.

He added that the board of health is looking forward to their vaccination efforts heading into the new year.