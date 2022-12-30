TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull County Combined Health District will host two vaccine clinics during the first week of January.

The clinics will be held at Trumbull County Combined Health District, located at 176 Chestnut Ave. NE Warren. They will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 5.

The clinic will offer:

COVID-19 vaccines, including – Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax vaccines.

mRNA bivalent boosters

Flu shots

The primary Moderna vaccine is for ages 12 and older, while Johnson & Johnson and Novavax

vaccines are for individuals 18 years and older.

The primary Pfizer vaccine is for people 12 years and older, and the Pfizer pediatric vaccine

is for children 5 –11 years old. The Pfizer infant vaccine is for ages 6 months – 4 years.

The TCCHD reminds anyone planning to attend the clinic to bring their vaccine card if they are receiving an additional dose or a booster.