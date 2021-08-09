Health commissioners reach decision on Hubbard landfill

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A public meeting at the Hubbard City Council Chambers that began at 6 p.m. Monday ended with a decision on a long-debated landfill.

The Trumbull County Health Commission first held a public hearing, then voted on whether the Construction Demolition and Debris landfill will be allowed to go in.

Trumbull County Health Commission voted unanimously to deny Trans America Rail a permit to build a landfill in Hubbard Township at about 7 p.m. Monday.

Trans Rail Development wanted to put the landfill on virgin land in the Drummond Avenue and Mount Everett Road area of Hubbard Township.

The township has been dealing with the proposal for 17 years and previously rejected it, calling it incomplete.

The case made its way through the court system before ending up at Ohio’s Environmental Review Appeals Commission in May. It ruled the application was complete and sent the issue back to the Trumbull commissioners.