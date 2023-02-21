EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a place where you can ask health questions for those impacted by the train derailment in East Palestine.

Local and state health officials as well as the Columbiana County Community Action Agency have opened a clinic at the First Church of Christ.

Local residents can sign up for appointments to meet with a nurse or toxicologist to discuss their symptoms and concerns.

Matthew Stokes was a patient at the clinic Tuesday. He said he hasn’t been able to get answers about his symptoms from anyone else.

“I’m here because I work here and they’re relevant and they understand what is going on. That’s the only way I can get properly diagnosed because nobody else knows what to do,” Stokes said.

The clinic will be open every day except Sundays and appointments are required in advance. You can call the clinic at 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.