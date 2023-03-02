HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman-based health center is opening up a new location in Trumbull County.

Southwoods Health is opening up a new site on East Market Street in Howland. It will offer pain management, orthopedic, imaging and spine services.

According to a release, the location will bring the first 3T MRI to the county, which will provide patients with “the most advanced imaging technology available in medicine today.

Southwoods Health already has multiple locations in Mahoning County, including sites in Austintown, Boardman, Struthers and more.