Health center in Lisbon holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Community Action Agency of Columbiana County is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Lisbon on April 24.

It’s from 7 a.m. to noon at the CAA’s Health Center at 7880 Lincole Place.

“The vaccines are available to anyone,” according to Jenna Wonner, COO of CAA’s Health, Behavioral Health and Dental Centers. “Those living outside of Columbiana County and even those residents out of state may schedule to receive a vaccine that day.”

CAA will be administering the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The second dose will be given about one month after the first shot.

Anyone interested must call ahead to 330-424-5686. Callers should specify the April 24 date and will be asked to leave their name, date of birth and phone number.

You must have an appointment to get the vaccine.