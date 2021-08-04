Health care company hiring nurses, front desk workers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local health care company will be hiring people to fill several open positions in the coming weeks.

ONE Health Ohio is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, August 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lloyd McCoy Community Health Center in Warren (1977 Niles Rd. SE).

It’ll be hiring Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), medical assistants and front desk employees.

A sign-on bonus is available for LPN and front desk positions for RISE Recovery.

Hiring managers will be there to answer questions and interview applicants.

Make sure you bring your resume to the hiring event.

To learn more about the available job positions, visit ONE Health Ohio’s website.