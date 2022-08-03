YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In honor of National Health Center Week, ONE Health Ohio is hosting patient appreciation events at four locations.
All events will feature free health screenings, back-to-school giveaways, free food, games and prizes.
Events will be held at the following locations, on the following dates and times:
- Saturday, August 6 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. – ONE Health Ohio at Alliance (1390 S. Arch Avenue,
Alliance)
- Monday, August 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Lloyd McCoy Community Health Center (1977 Niles
Rd SE, Warren)
- Thursday, August 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – The future site of the Glenwood Avenue location
(2649 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown)