GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The headmaster of a local Christian academy is accused of giving alcohol to a number of teenagers at a New Year’s Eve party, court records show.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, Sidney F. Henriquez, 53, has been charged with corruption of minors and selling or furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverages to a minor. Henriquez is the headmaster of Grove City Christian Academy.

The Grove City Police Department received word of the incident on January 27 when the mother of one of the children at the party came forward and told police that Henriquez provided some teenagers at the party with alcohol.

The complaint states that the 17-year-old girl told police that after she arrived at his house in the 500 block of Forest Drive around 8:30 p.m., she noticed that the teenagers were drinking with the adults in the basement throughout the night. Henriquez has several children, some of which are the same age as some of the guests at the party.

Police said while questioning Henriquez, he admitted to allowing his children who are over the age of 16 to drink.

Grove City Christian Academy’s Board of Directors released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Effective Friday, January 27, 2023, Mr. Henriquez was placed on administrative leave from his position. The academy will cooperate with authorities as they continue their investigation. During this time, we understand that many of you may have questions regarding specific details of these charges and the investigation. However, please understand that there are legal and privacy issues at hand limiting what can be shared. The board’s primary focus is the safety and well-being of our students. The board will provide more information in the future as appropriate.”

Henriquez is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 15.