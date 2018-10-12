Road back open after head-on crash on South Ave. Extension causes major traffic backup Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - A head-on crash on South Avenue Extension in Springfield Township is causing a major traffic backup Thursday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up all the way to Western Reserve Road in Poland.

South Avenue Extension was closed at Western Reserve until about 6 p.m.

Just before 3:30 p.m., a van driven by Kimberly Burkey, 40, of Columbiana, was heading north and a pickup truck, driven by Randy Egnatz, 54, of Campbell, was heading south when Burkey went left of center, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Egnatz was thrown from his vehicle and had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital.

Burkey had to be extricated from her van by mechanical means. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Both drivers have serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.

